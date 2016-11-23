Why you should choose a real instead of a fake tree this holiday season
Wednesday, November 23rd 2016 12:42:44pm
- How Christmas trees grown in Ontario provide habitat for birds and animals.
- How Ontario-grown Christmas trees soak up carbon dioxide, clean our air and water, and produce oxygen.
- How Ontario grown trees are 100% biodegradable.
- The lower carbon footprint of real tree compared to shipping a plastic tree from China.
- How Ontario-grown Christmas trees provide employment and income for rural Ontarians.
- Buying real trees is a win-win, an opportunity to bring the beauty of Ontario’s forests into our homes for the holiday season and celebrate in a way that’s eco-friendly and supports the local economy
- Our forests are an incredible renewable resource, that when managed well, bring a host of social, economic, and environmental benefits
- More than 500 growers across the province grow more than 1 million trees to be purchased by Ontarians every year. New trees are planted in their place.
Rob can also provide simple tips on how to pick a good Christmas tree and how to care for it in your home or apartment to get maximum life and enjoyment from it.
