Logo

See Your Message Here

If you are interested in seeing your organization's message on First Nations News, please contact us at:

1.416.972.7401
mleung@ecostrategy.ca
Ontario, Canada

Want More Depth?

If you're looking for more info on this story, we'd be happy to set you up with someone to speak to about why this story is relevant to your audience.

Interview Opportunity

Looking to add more depth? We can schedule an interview for you with the people mentioned here. Call:
416.972.7404
Or email: mleung@ecostrategy.ca

For More Information

If you'd like any more details about this news, or would like to get the inside scoop on upcoming, similar news, send us an email: distribution@firstnationsnews.com

Advertisements

Why you should choose a real instead of a fake tree this holiday season

Wednesday, November 23rd 2016 12:42:44pm

(Toronto, ON, November 23, 2016) - Rob Keen, CEO of Forest Ontario can make the case for why you should choose a Real not Fake Christmas tree this season.

- How Christmas trees grown in Ontario provide habitat for birds and animals.
- How Ontario-grown Christmas trees soak up carbon dioxide, clean our air and water, and produce oxygen.
- How Ontario grown trees are 100% biodegradable.
- The lower carbon footprint of real tree compared to shipping a plastic tree from China.
- How Ontario-grown Christmas trees provide employment and income for rural Ontarians.
- Buying real trees is a win-win, an opportunity to bring the beauty of Ontario’s forests into our homes for the holiday season and celebrate in a way that’s eco-friendly and supports the local economy
- Our forests are an incredible renewable resource, that when managed well, bring a host of social, economic, and environmental benefits
- More than 500 growers across the province grow more than 1 million trees to be purchased by Ontarians every year. New trees are planted in their place.

Rob can also provide simple tips on how to pick a good Christmas tree and how to care for it in your home or apartment to get maximum life and enjoyment from it.


To schedule an interview, contact:
Shelley McKay
416.619.0783 (cell)
smckay@forestsontario.ca

ABOUT FORESTS ONTARIO
Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests. Working to promote a future of healthy forests sustaining healthy people, Forests Ontario is committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario's forests through restoration, education and awareness. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario