Will Geothermal Heating Replace Natural Gas in Your Ontario Home?
Tuesday, February 7th 2017 1:01:07pm
Low carbon emission heating in a warming climate is focus of Ontario Geothermal Association conference Feb. 21-22, 2017 in Mississauga
What: The Ontario Geothermal Association welcomes industry leaders from across North America and Europe to their Annual Meeting. The theme is Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan and geothermal technology’s role in Ontario’s energy future -“ will Geo be heating your house in the near future?
Minister Glen Murray, industry representatives and speakers from the USA, Canada and Europe will be present and responding to questions, such as: Is Ontario ready to have geothermal services delivered like a natural gas utility? In a low carbon world, what is Geo’s advantage, why are we not using more Geo in Ontario?
When: February 21st & February 22nd, 2017.
Where: Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, and Ontario
Notable Speakers Include:
Honourable Glen Murray - Ontario Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Malini Giridhar - VP Business Development, Enbridge Gas Distribution
Martin Forsén - Manager, International Affairs NIBE (Markaryd, Sweden)
Martin Luymes - Director, Programs and Relations Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI)
Jay Egg- President, Egg Geothermal (Kissimmee, FL)
Steve Smith -“ CEO, Enertech Global (Corporate headquarters in Greenville, IL, production facilities in Mitchell, SD
Andrew Bowerbank - Global Director of Sustainability, EllisDon
Jim Bolger - President, Ontario Geothermal Assoc.
Terry Young - Vice-President, Conservation and Corporate Relations, Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)
About Geothermal Heating:
The temperature of the Earth’s core is over 4,000 degrees Celsius, with the inner heat radiating outward from the core and heat from the Sun radiating inward from the Earth’s surface. In the province of Ontario, the Earth’s temperature stays constant in the top 200 meters of the crust, ranging from 6-11 degrees Celsius depending on the region’s seasonal temperature.
Geothermal HVAC systems utilize energy extracted from the Earth and is able to dependably distribute heating and cooling no matter what the climate as the energy extracted remains at a constant temperature throughout the year.
The Ontario Geothermal Association (OGA) is a not-for-profit organization representing geothermal energy system designers, drillers, installers, equipment manufacturers and distributors to advance Ontario’s geothermal heating and cooling industry. The OGA is an affiliated member of the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI), the national industry association that represents more than 1,300 heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) manufacturers, wholesalers and contractors, and provides Canadians with the tools and information necessary to ensure their total indoor environment comfort.