Will your New Year’s Resolutions be good for the Planet and your Wallet?

Friday, December 22nd 2017 1:41:44pm

As the head of Friends of the Earth in Canada, Bea Olivastri, is often asked around this time of year about the most important things someone can do to help protect people and the planet.

Bee health is at the top of her list - Canadians are very concerned about the welfare of bees and their important role in food security. Olivastri suggests joining Friends of the Earth’s campaign for a ban on bee-killing pesticides and, she says, “Start planning your garden now with a “Bee and Bee” (Bed and Breakfast) for native bees.”

Bea asked for ideas from 25-year-old Jacquie Mathers, a student of international development at Carleton University and entrepreneur who runs Artistry by Jacquie when not volunteering with Friends of the Earth. Jacquie advises thinking about alternatives when you need new supplies - “You can detox your kitchen using safe products likely already on your shelves.  Baking soda and white vinegar are great multi-purpose ingredients. When you’ve used up a product, instead of repurchasing, try out a DIY version.”

Both Bea and Jacquie are concerned about the growing issue of food waste in Canada - estimated at the equivalent of $31 billion of food going to disposal. “Take the time to plan for your meals before you go to the store, use less meat and consider better ways you can store food so it lasts longer,” they advise.

One of Bea’s favorite eco-friendly ideas for a New Year’s resolution is to unplug your dryer and air dry your clothing on racks or a clothesline.

Remember you don’t have to do everything at once! Why not make it a 2018 resolution to read Friends of the Earth’s lifestyle blog by signing up for Friends of the Earth’s e-mail newsletter at foecanada.org!

For more information, contact:
Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of the Earth Canada - Beatrice@foecanada.org 613-724-8690

Friends of the Earth Canada (www.foecanada.org) is the Canadian member of Friends of the Earth International, the world’s largest grassroots environmental network campaigning in 75 countries on today’s most urgent environmental and social issues.


Jacquie Mathers - Artistry by Jacquie



Bea Olivastri - Friends of the Earth Canada