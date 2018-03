Now, the Government of Ontario needs to step up to the plate

- 30 -

Baptist Harbour shoreline cleanup, CREDIT: Smera Sukumar

Wolf Lake, CREDIT: Ryan Mariotti

214 King Street West, Suite 612, Toronto, ON M5H 3S6

T/ 416-444-8419 1-800-440-2366 F/ 416-444-9866

info@ontarionature.org www.ontarionature.org

Charitable Registration #10737 8952 RR0001

- A partnership of Indigenous and environmental groups commended the Canadian government for tabling the best federal budget for biodiversity conservation in decades. The budget creates hope that Canada will meet its commitment to protect at least 17 percent of lands and inland waters by 2020.With the greatest single investment ever made to protect Canada's land, freshwater and oceans, the federal government is walking the talk. It’s also following the will of Canadians - 87 percent of whom support the commitment to increase protection from roughly 10.7 percent to 17 percent.“This money is essential for protecting natural areas identified by Indigenous communities, provinces, territories, municipalities and private land conservancy organizations across Canada,” said Caroline Schultz, Ontario Nature’s Executive Director. “It’s now high time for the Government of Ontario to do its part to protect the places that we all love.”The federal government will invest $1.3 billion over 5 years to support biodiversity and protect species at risk. That will include $500 million to create a new $1 billion Nature Fund to secure private land, support provincial and territorial species protection efforts, and help build Indigenous capacity to conserve land and species, for our benefit and the benefit of future generations.“We are the elements governed by natural law and part of and responsible to all of Creation. Our rights flow from this relationship” said Larry McDermott, Plenty Canada’s Executive Director. “This budget has the potential to share our Ways of Knowing through achieving international treaty-based targets for biodiversity and climate change and even more importantly, to restore our relationships with the rest of the web of life.”All levels of government are responsible for protecting Canada's at-risk wildlife and our country's spectacular natural areas for generations to come. “Every $1 investment in nature yields a $6 return,” said Amber Ellis, Earthroots’ Executive Director. “The federal budget presents a historic moment for nature protection in Canada.”The planet has lost more than half of its wildlife since 1970. “We share the earth with millions of other species and our well-being is interdependent. Let’s hope the Province seizes the opportunity by tabling an environmentally-progressive budget as well,” said Linda Heron, Ontario Rivers Alliance Chair.“Protected areas are the cornerstone of efforts to conserve the diversity of life. This remarkable moment, if seized, could provide untold benefit to wildlife, ecosystems and all inhabitants of Ontario,” said Alison Howson, Ontario Land Trust Alliance’s Executive Director.John Hassell, Ontario Nature: 416-786-2171, johnh@ontarionature.org Larry McDermott: Plenty Canada, larryplentycanada@gmail.com These photos may be used with photo credit.