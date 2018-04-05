Environmental Commissioner of Ontario to release energy conservation report
Thursday, April 5th 2018 12:36:32pm
This report includes information about:
• electricity prices in Ontario
• demand for electricity, the surplus and what we do with it
• electricity market changes, and impacts on costs and greenhouse gas emissions
• sources of electricity, and impacts on the environment and human health
• long-term energy planning in Ontario.
When: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 148, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON.
The report and media release will be online at eco.on.ca coincident with the media conference start.
Note: Media not currently accredited by the Legislative Assembly are welcome to participate. Please register in advance with Gerald Christopher, Coordinator, Press Gallery (416-325-7922 or gchristopher@ola.org).
Media contact:
Ann Lehman-Allison
Senior Manager, Communications & Outreach
416-325-0142
media@eco.on.ca
Aussi disponible en français
The Environmental Commissioner of Ontario is an independent officer of the Legislature who reports on government progress on environmental protection, climate change and energy conservation. The ECO is the province's environmental watchdog and guardian of Ontarians' environmental rights.