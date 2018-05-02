Wood Stove Changeout information website launched
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 1:34:27pm
ECO Strategy’s President, Don Huff has long been an advocate of wood stove changeouts. Wood stove changeouts are when an old inefficient unit is replaced with a modern clean burning stove and the old one is destroyed so it cannot be reused. Huff, views change out’s as a practical and relevant way to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and localized air pollution, save money and support rural economies.
•modernwoodheatchangeout.ca is a clearinghouse with a Canadian focus, for regularly updated program information and media coverage on change outs.
•The change from an old uncertified wood stove to a new U.S. EPA certified wood or pellet burning unit results in emissions reductions of up to 95%.
•The new certified wood stoves require half of the wood to generate the same heat.
•Using locally sourced cordwood keeps money in the local economies instead of being spent on imported fossil fuels.
•The forest industry benefits from us using wood stoves to heat our homes, as it provides a market for offcuts and offsets the cost of pre-commercial thinning of substandard trees.
•Wood heat is especially welcome when there are power outages due to winter storms.
•Any wood stove change out program is also an opportunity to revisit existing installations, ensuring they are safe and upgraded where required.
ECO Strategy works closely with the national wood heat trade association known as the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association of Canada (www.hpbacanada.org). ECO Strategy was instrumental in having low income and indigenous wood stove Changeout Pilot projects included in the Ontario Climate Action Plan. As well as supporting the Nishnawbe Aski Nation in their changeout pilot program involving northern communities accessible only by ice road and air.
Monitor modernwoodheatchangeout.ca to keep up to date on what is happening in the wood changeout sector.
For more information: Contact - Jon Reed - 416-972-7404 jreed@ecostrategy.ca
