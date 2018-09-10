Inclusive Workplace and Supply Council of Canada announces RBC as first Founding Member to support disabled owned and Veteran owned businesses in Canada
Monday, September 10th 2018 11:34:07am
IWSCC is dedicated to helping Veterans and differently-abled entrepreneurs by creating conditions for equal access and opportunity, and highlighting the opportunities and value of relationships with these companies. Efforts include Inclusive Workplace programs and Diverse Supplier Certification. This formal designation assures organizations that procurement opportunities are going to businesses that have been pre-certified as at least 51% owned and operated by veterans or persons with disabilities.
RBC’s support has been instrumental in the creation of IWSCC’s Veteran and Disabled Council, allowing IWSCC to advance its work with corporate members and augment internal staffing to focus on increasing the number of businesses represented by the organization, and expand the types of services to best assist business owners.
Founder Deidre Guy says, “We are thrilled to have RBC as our first Founding Member. The increased opportunity to help diverse business owners is pretty exciting stuff!”
Natalie Marchesan, RBC’s Global Head of Procurement, adds, “We’re equally proud to partner with IWSCC to support diversity in supply chains. As a former officer of the Canadian Air Force, it’s especially gratifying to have RBC take a leadership role in supporting veterans and persons with disabilities, opening procurement opportunities to certified suppliers.”
About IWSCC: The IWSCC believes that every Canadian has a right to meaningful work. We work with corporations to create conditions for equal access and opportunity for persons with disabilities and veterans in business. The IWSCC highlights the value of doing business with veteran and disabled owned businesses and works with organizations to reduce stigma within the workplace. We work individually with Certified businesses to provide introductions and networking opportunities that might otherwise be a difficult and lengthy process.
For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:
Deidre Guy
deidreg@iwscc.ca
http://www.iwscc.ca/
Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - LinkedIn