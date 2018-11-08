Environmental Commissioner of Ontario to release annual environment report
Thursday, November 8th 2018 1:51:29pm
This report includes:
• Water pollution and drinking water
• Wildlife disease and monitoring
• The loss of forests and wetlands in southern Ontario
• Ministry report cards on compliance with the Environmental Bill of Rights
When: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 149, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON
The Report and Media Release will be online at eco.on.ca coincident with the media conference start.
Watch the media conference live at eco.on.ca/media-conferences.
Note: Media not currently accredited by the Legislative Assembly are welcome to participate. Please register in advance with Gerald Christopher, Coordinator, Press Gallery (416-325-7922 or gchristopher@ola.org).
Media contact:
Michael Zupanic
Communications & Outreach Co-ordinator
416-325-3371
media@eco.on.ca
Aussi disponible en français
The Environmental Commissioner of Ontario is an independent officer of the Legislature who reports on government progress on environmental protection, climate change and energy conservation. The ECO is the province's environmental watchdog and guardian of Ontarians' environmental rights.