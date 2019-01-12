Second Harvest and Value Chain Management International release ground-breaking research on the food waste crisis in Canada on January 17th in Toronto
Saturday, January 12th 2019 4:03:49pm
• Only 42% of all food produced in Canada ever makes it to market
• 11.2M metric tonnes of lost food could be rescued, but isn’t
Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, is releasing The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste on January 17, 2019, in partnership with Value Chain Management International. This ground-breaking research provides new baseline data, taken directly from industry, on the size and scale of Canada’s food waste crisis, and offers a timeline of achievable solutions for industry, government and consumers to rescue and redistribute surplus food, and to stop food loss and waste at its source. The research was funded with a grant from the Walmart Foundation.
When: Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 9am - 10am
Where: Vantage Venues, 150 King St. West, 27th floor, Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
Who: Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest
Dr. Martin Gooch, CEO, Value Chain Management International
Media contact:
Benita Aalto, Manager, Content Strategy, Second Harvest
benitaa@secondharvest.ca
M: 416-209-1391
About Second Harvest:
Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and expert in perishable food recovery. Every year food rescue expands to include more farms, manufacturers, distributors and retail. We work with hundreds of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging our environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and schools, ensuring people have access to the good food they need to be healthy and strong. Second Harvest is a global thought leader and continually innovates processes and shares methods, to create a better future for everyone. www.SecondHarvest.ca
About Value Chain Management International:
Value Chain Management International (VCMI) has authored/co-authored several publications on food loss
and waste and is a leading public and industry voice in bringing awareness to the opportunities and solutions surrounding food waste reduction, traceability, and the environment. VCMI measures waste within the overall analysis of food systems to solutions for businesses and industry organizations along the value chain. VCMI applies specialized value chain diagnostic tools to detect where waste occurs and to determine how to eliminate it. VCMI then participates in the implementation of new practices to solve the issues and ensure successful outcomes. www.VCM-International.com