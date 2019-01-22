Logo

Canadian Pesticide Regulators refuse calls for glyphosate pesticide review

Tuesday, January 22nd 2019 12:37:42pm

Briefing by leading US lawyers who won $289M Monsanto Roundup verdict on what Canadians need to know about glyphosate and Roundup to protect themselves

Ottawa Media Conference

Time: 10 am
Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Location: 135B West Block, Parliament Hill

Presenters:
Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of Earth Canada (Ottawa)
Meg Sears, PhD, Chair, Prevent Cancer Now (Ottawa)
Michael L. Baum, Attorney & Managing Partner and
R. Brent Wisner, Attorney & Partner, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, Los Angeles

This media conference precedes a Briefing of federal politicians organized by Friends of the Earth Canada by leading pesticide US lawyers, Michael L. Baum and Brent Wisner on the declassified Monsanto Papers and important evidence revealed as part of the landmark case in 2018 against Roundup manufacturer Monsanto (now part of Bayer).

During the media conference, Mr. Baum and Mr. Wisner will put into a Canadian context their lawsuit in which evidence was filed showing Monsanto knew for decades that Roundup can cause cancer but instead of warning consumers, the company corrupted and falsified science to protect its billion-dollar herbicide.

Dr. Meg Sears, Chairperson of Prevent Cancer Now, will speak to health trends and concerns in Canada that mirror effects of glyphosate/Roundup.

Ms. Olivastri will explain the pending Auditor General Petition submission seeking Ministers of Health, Agriculture, and Environment and Climate Change to reveal what Canadians need to know about glyphosate and Roundup use in Canada (including crops, desiccation before “harvest”, forests and landscapes).

For more information, contact:
John Bennett, Friends of the Earth - Canada. Cell: 613 291-6888 johnbennett@foecanada.org