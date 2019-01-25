Phrag fighting in Ontario - Phragmites Working Group Summit in Waterloo, January 29th 2019
Friday, January 25th 2019 11:17:50am
Who: The Ontario Phragmites Working Group (OPWG) Annual Meeting
Where: RIM Park: Room 207/208, 2001 University Park Ave. E., Waterloo, ON
When: Tuesday, January 29th, 2019. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Phragmites is a very aggressive, invasive plant species impacting shoreline and wetland across Ontario. This event brings together over 120 environmental professionals (in-person and remotely) involved with fighting Phragmites across Ontario. The goal of this event is to connect individuals managing Phragmites and to share new projects, as well as the most up to date control methods.
For more information see: https://opwg.ca/about-us/opwg-annual-meetings/
To schedule interviews contact - (Janice Gilbert; janicegilbert@rogers.com; 519-410-1410)
The OPWG facilitates effective, efficient and environmentally responsible management of invasive Phragmites in Ontario. Specific goals focus on facilitation of education, information sharing, and investigation and pursuit of effective management tools. See opwg.ca for more details.
The Ontario Phragmites Working Group (OPWG) was formed by individuals dedicated professionals concerned about the growing threat posed by the aggressive invasive Phragmites australis to biodiversity, Species At Risk (SAR), recreation, tourism, infrastructure, and property values. Membership in this group has subsequently grown and now includes representation from federal, provincial and municipal governments, indigenous groups, cities, Conservation Authorities, NGO’s, universities, community groups, cottage associations, and private citizens.