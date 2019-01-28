Toronto briefing by leading US lawyers who won $78M Monsanto Roundup Herbicide verdict, January 30
Monday, January 28th 2019 2:34:31pm
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Gladstone Hotel 2nd floor Gallery
1214 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Who:
Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of Earth Canada (Ottawa)
Meg Sears, PhD, Chair, Prevent Cancer Now (Ottawa)
Michael L. Baum, Attorney & Managing Partner and
R. Brent Wisner, Attorney & Partner, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, Los Angeles
What:
Toronto - Friends of the Earth Canada and Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA) invite you to meet California lawyers, Michael Baum and Brent Wisner who obtained a $289 million jury verdict (later reduced on appeal to $78 million) against Monsanto, the manufacturer of Roundup, for Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a groundskeeper who said the company’s weedkiller caused his cancer.
These lawyers will talk about key aspects of their case and spotlight key findings that regulators and the public should consider in addressing the registration and use of glyphosate in Canada.
Dr. Meg Sears, Chairperson of Prevent Cancer Now, will provide a presentation on health-related issues.
Ms. Olivastri will provide details on the pending Auditor General Petition that asks the Ministers of Health, Agriculture, and Environment and Climate Change to advise Canadians on what they need to know about glyphosate and Roundup use in Canada (including crops, desiccation before “harvest”, forests and landscapes).
Two weeks ago Notices of Objection by Friends of the Earth and other groups that could have led to a hearing regarding the 2017 re-evaluation of glyphosate (active ingredient of the herbicide Roundup), were denied by Health Canada.
See the event page for tickets and registration.
For more information, contact: John Bennett, Friends of the Earth - Canada. Cell: 613 291-6888 johnbennett@foecanada.org
Friends of the Earth Canada is the Canadian member of Friends of the Earth International, the world’s largest grassroots environmental network campaigning on today’s most urgent environmental and social issues. FOE has led work in Canada to ban bee-killing neonicotinoids and objects to the 15 year re-registration of the most-widely used pesticide in Canada, glyphosate.