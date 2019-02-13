Logo

The 25th Anniversary of Ontario’s Environmental Bill of Rights - Media Advisory/Interview Opportunity

Wednesday, February 13th 2019 1:35:36pm

The Environmental Bill of Rights (EBR) is 25 years old on February 15, 2019. This law, unique in Canada, gives Ontarians the right to participate in environmentally significant decisions. Better environmental outcomes result when Ontarians know and use their environmental rights.

Dianne Saxe, Environmental Commissioner of Ontario (ECO), is available to discuss:

• Ontarians’ environmental rights and how to use them – the EBR’s “toolkit”
• Public comments on the Environmental Registry, and how they have helped protect, conserve and restore the environment
• The ECO’s reports and recommendations, and
Recent changes to the Environmental Bill of Rights including the transfer of some responsibilities from the ECO to the Auditor General and the Government of Ontario.


For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Michael Zupanic
Communications & Outreach Co-ordinator
416-325-3371
1-800-701-6454
media@eco.on.ca

Aussi disponible en français

The Environmental Commissioner of Ontario is an independent officer of the Legislature who reports on government progress on environmental protection, climate change and energy conservation. The ECO is the province's environmental watchdog and guardian of Ontarians' environmental rights.