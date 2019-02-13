The 25th Anniversary of Ontario’s Environmental Bill of Rights - Media Advisory/Interview Opportunity
Wednesday, February 13th 2019 1:35:36pm
Dianne Saxe, Environmental Commissioner of Ontario (ECO), is available to discuss:
• Ontarians’ environmental rights and how to use them – the EBR’s “toolkit”
• Public comments on the Environmental Registry, and how they have helped protect, conserve and restore the environment
• The ECO’s reports and recommendations, and
• Recent changes to the Environmental Bill of Rights including the transfer of some responsibilities from the ECO to the Auditor General and the Government of Ontario.
For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact:
Michael Zupanic
Communications & Outreach Co-ordinator
416-325-3371
1-800-701-6454
media@eco.on.ca
Aussi disponible en français
The Environmental Commissioner of Ontario is an independent officer of the Legislature who reports on government progress on environmental protection, climate change and energy conservation. The ECO is the province's environmental watchdog and guardian of Ontarians' environmental rights.