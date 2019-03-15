Logo

See Your Message Here

If you are interested in seeing your organization's message on First Nations News, please contact us at:

1.416.972.7401
mleung@ecostrategy.ca
Ontario, Canada

Want More Depth?

If you're looking for more info on this story, we'd be happy to set you up with someone to speak to about why this story is relevant to your audience.

Interview Opportunity

Looking to add more depth? We can schedule an interview for you with the people mentioned here. Call:
416.972.7404
Or email: mleung@ecostrategy.ca

For More Information

If you'd like any more details about this news, or would like to get the inside scoop on upcoming, similar news, send us an email: distribution@firstnationsnews.com

Advertisements

Forests Ontario to release economic value of tree planting report to Ontario Legislature

Friday, March 15th 2019 1:33:33pm

What: Forests Ontario will release a report at Queen’s Park outlining the economic value tree planting brings to Southern Ontario. The report focuses on the positive impacts of tree planting, including employment, economic benefits, and quantifying all the additional services our forests provide.

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:00am

Who:  - Rob Keen, CEO, Forests Ontario
           - Peter Emon, County of Renfrew Councillor and Reeve of the Town of Renfrew

Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 148, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON.


The report and media release will be online at www.forestsontario.ca/planting/resources/type/reports/ coincident with the start of the media conference.


Note: Media not currently accredited by the Legislative Assembly are welcome to participate. Please register in advance with Gerald Christopher, Coordinator, Press Gallery (416-325-7922 or gchristopher@ola.org).

Media Contact
Jeannette Holder, Communications Manager, Forests Ontario
E: jholder@forestsontario.ca Ph: 416-646-1193 ext.257


About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests and delivers the Ontario government’s 50 Million Tree Program, a program designed to reduce landowner tree planting costs and provide technical assistance for large-scale plantings. Working to promote a future of healthy forests sustaining healthy people, Forests Ontario is committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario's forests through restoration, education and awareness. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario.