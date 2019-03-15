Forests Ontario to release economic value of tree planting report to Ontario Legislature
Friday, March 15th 2019 1:33:33pm
When: Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:00am
Who: - Rob Keen, CEO, Forests Ontario
- Peter Emon, County of Renfrew Councillor and Reeve of the Town of Renfrew
Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 148, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON.
The report and media release will be online at www.forestsontario.ca/planting/resources/type/reports/ coincident with the start of the media conference.
Note: Media not currently accredited by the Legislative Assembly are welcome to participate. Please register in advance with Gerald Christopher, Coordinator, Press Gallery (416-325-7922 or gchristopher@ola.org).
Media Contact
Jeannette Holder, Communications Manager, Forests Ontario
E: jholder@forestsontario.ca Ph: 416-646-1193 ext.257
About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests and delivers the Ontario government’s 50 Million Tree Program, a program designed to reduce landowner tree planting costs and provide technical assistance for large-scale plantings. Working to promote a future of healthy forests sustaining healthy people, Forests Ontario is committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario's forests through restoration, education and awareness. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario.