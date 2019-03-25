Environmental Commissioner of Ontario to release annual energy conservation report
Monday, March 25th 2019 11:39:40am
This report includes information about:
- the importance of energy conservation
- progress on conservation program targets
- opportunities to improve conservation programs and
- reducing fossil fuels in home heating and transportation.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 148, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON.
The report and media release will be online at eco.on.ca coincident with the media conference start.
Note: Media not currently accredited by the Legislative Assembly are welcome to participate. Please register in advance with Gerald Christopher, Coordinator, Press Gallery (416-325-7922 or gchristopher@ola.org).
Media contact:
Colleen McCauley
Communications & Outreach Coordinator
416-325-3376
media@eco.on.ca
The Environmental Commissioner of Ontario is an independent officer of the Legislature who reports on government progress on environmental protection, climate change and energy conservation. The ECO is the province's environmental watchdog and guardian of Ontarians' environmental rights.