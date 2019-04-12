2019 Ontario Budget: Protecting What Matters Most
Friday, April 12th 2019 10:02:16am
Keen went on to say, “Ontario’s forest sector, and our forest management are the best in the world, the level of support exhibited by this Budget is key to ensuring our forests can continue to provide social, economic and environmental benefits for Ontarians in perpetuity.”
Forest Ontario recent report, The Economic Value of Tree Planting in Southern Ontario has current data on how tree planting alone, provides not only obvious benefits like direct employment but also economic impacts and measurable environmental services.
Forests Ontario, is committed to re-greening Ontario through tree planting, education and awareness efforts. Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity that delivers restoration, education and forestry awareness initiatives across Ontario.
Forests Ontario and the Ontario government cooperate on a number of programs to strengthen the forestry sector in this Province, including:
It Takes A Forest - Raising awareness of the forest sector, promoting made-in-Ontario wood-products, and communicating the numerous values generated from our world-class forestry practices.
50 Million Tree Program - Aiding in the conservation and enhancement of Ontario’s rich biodiversity, and contributing to future wood supply through extensive tree planting efforts.
Forestry Education - Providing students, youth, educators and families with resources and tools to engage them in Ontario’s forests and forest industry.
It’s important that we recognize and celebrate all the benefits Ontario’s forests provide, and how they contribute to the wellbeing of all Ontarians.
Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests and delivery agent of the Ontario Government’s 50 Million Tree Program, a program designed to reduce landowner tree planting costs and provide technical assistance for large-scale plantings.
Working to promote a future of healthy forests sustaining healthy people, Forests Ontario is committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario's forests through restoration, education and awareness. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario.