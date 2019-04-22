Updated events schedule for inaugural Toronto Blockchain Week, April 22-28
Monday, April 22nd 2019 10:40:43am
The City of Toronto has recognized Toronto Blockchain Week 2019 with an official Proclamation designating April 22 to 28, 2019 “Blockchain Week". This is a recognition of the growing importance of the blockchain sector, and the public spirit of Toronto Blockchain Week.
When: TBW runs from April 22 to 28, 2019 with workshops, speakers, open houses and many more events taking place. See the schedule for event times.
Where: Events are taking place at various locations in Toronto and also include webinars. See the schedule for event locations.
For more information on Toronto Blockchain week, events, our supporters and more, visit http://www.torontoblockchainweek.io/.
Media Contact - Jon Reed - jreed@ecostrategy.ca - 416-972-7401
If you have an idea for an event or would like to insert it onto the TBW schedule, please reach out to. organizers@torontoblockchainweek.io