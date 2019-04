Over 100 past recipients of Canada’s Clean50 Awards shared a message today in an open letter to all Canadians:- Climate change is real, and needs to be treated as the emergency it is, at every level of government- On a per-capita basis, Canadians are amongst the very worst GHG polluters in the world and worst in the G7. We cannot expect others to act when we do not.- Canadians need to address our carbon pollution on an urgent basis- It’s not all cost and negatives: There’s a $30 Trillion market opportunity in fighting climate change in which we need to share - new technologies, new companies and lots of jobs.- Charging for creating carbon pollution is the fastest and most effective way to cut GHG emissions and drive change- Most importantly, the open letter asks all Canadians to demand action from their politicians, to treat the climate as the single most important issue in every election, and to only support politicians who have a well-articulated plan to take climate action on an urgent basis.The letter appears on the Clean50.com website, and in the Report on Business of the Globe and Mail. Full text and signatories are attached.Each fall, Canada’s Clean50 Awards honour 50 individual leaders, 10 Emerging Leaders and 20 sustainability projects selected from over 500 nominations from across Canada, and drawn from every segment of Canadian life, to recognize the individuals and projects that have done the most to advance sustainable development in Canada over the prior two years.Gavin Pitchford, CEO Delta Management Group / Executive Director, Clean50 - 416-925-2005 x 2300 / gpitchford@deltamanagement.com The full text of the letter follows:We, past and present Canada’s Clean50 Award winners, represent a wide cross section of Canadians from business, science, government and academia. We are very concerned that some Canadians and politicians alike have failed to recognize both the tremendous economic opportunity in decisively addressing the increasingly urgent climate crisis, and the looming threat to our shared future, should we continue to ignore it.Taking immediate action to limit climate change, and mitigate its impacts on Canada, needs to be considered an emergency at every level of government. A recent study shows that Canada’s climate is warming twice as fast as expected. The best time to act is now. We simply cannot afford to postpone a response any longer.Some individuals will try to claim that Canada is not the problem - that the problem is China or India or the USA. Unfortunately, that is simply not true.Canadians may be surprised to learn that on a per-person basis, we Canadians are the worst offenders in the G7*. Canadians, on average, produce 2.5 times more carbon pollution per person than do the Chinese, 9 times more than do Indians, and 5% more than Americans*. We are two to three times worse than the Japanese, the English, the French, and the Germans*. We simply cannot reasonably expect other countries to take meaningful action to reduce their country’s emissions, when our emissions are actually rising.. Science clearly tells us that is not true, thateach century over the past 6,000 years*. Instead, temperatures have risen steadily, and the 5 hottest years ever recorded have been the last 5 years*. Climate change is real - and by both burning too many carbon based fuels - and cutting down the trees needed to absorb that carbon, humans are responsible*.Leading economists around the world agree: Charging polluters is the very best way to cut emissions. Overwhelming evidence shows that taxing GHGs leads to reductions in GHGs and spurs investment in infrastructure, new technologies and building renovations by companies and individuals. Growth that creates companies, and more jobs - not fewer - while improving the environment.*. That’s 18 times Canada’s entire present GDP*. As current leaders in the clean tech industry, Canada is well positioned to continue growing with this market. Over 280,000 Canadian workers are already employed in “green economy” jobs*, and Canada ranked third on a recent list, with 12 of the top 100 clean tech companies in the world*. Charging pollution taxes will only increase the number of Canadian companies creating clean tech solutions and jobs. And while we know many of our industries are declining, jobs in the “green economy” continue to grow, and at $94,000, pay 48% better than the average Canadian job.When deciding who will earn your votes, now and in years to come, we urge you to vote only for candidates who have a credible plan to cut carbon emissions.Guy Adam Alliance MagnesiumWayne Addison Kiko Water SystemsKerry Adler CEO, SkyPower GlobalMeredith Adler Student EnergyKazi Ahmed CEO, Betterfrost TechnologiesCeline Bak Analytica AdvisorsKody Baker CEO, VeloMetro MobilityHelle Bank Jorgensen Competent BoardsLisa Bate Chair, WorldGBCMike Battistel President, Cascadia WindowsEric Bauce Université LavalEric Beckwitt FreighteraMikele Brack UPPliftKevin Brady Sustainable Enterprise ConsultingBryan Buggey Vancouver Economic CommissionStephen Cheeseman Chinook PowerEric Chisholm Purpose BuildingJohn Coyne Vice President, UnileverRon Dembo CEO, Zerofootprint SoftwareFrank Dottori CEO, WRC TimberFrances Edmonds HP CanadaStewart Elgie Smart Prosperity InstituteTed Ferguson President, The Delphi GroupAaron Freeman Pivot Strategic ConsultingMiranda Fuller Oxford Community Energy CoopMike Gerbis CEO, GLOBE SeriesJohn Grace UBCTim Gray Environmental DefenceJim Harris Strategic AdvantageBrett Henkel InventysCharles Hopkins UNESCO Chair York UniversityCelesa Horvath Ventus Development ServicesMohamed Khalil CEO, PyrocycleDr. Patrick Kiely CEO, Island Water TechnologiesJoanna Kyriazis Clean Energy CanadaTrevor Langdon President, Green StandardsDustyn Lanz Responsible Investment Assoc.Jean Luc Lavergne CEO, Lavergne GroupeSteve S.J. Lee 3% ProjectPeter Love Love Energy ConsultantsDamon Matthews Concordia UniversityPaul Mertes CEO, CircuitMeterAlex Mifflin SK FILMSTyler Mifflin SK FilmsRob Niven CEO, CarbonCureSandra Odendahl CMC ResearchNicholas Parker Parker Venture ManagementEmily Partington Quinn & PartnersSimon Pickup CEO, Hydra EnergyGavin Pitchford CEO, Delta ManagementMario Plourde CEO CascadesCatherine Potvin McGill UniversityTony Pringle Quinn & PartnersJoan Prowse CineFocus CanadaJuergen Puetter Renewable Hydrogen CanadaGrace Quan CEO, Hydrogen In MotionFrancisca Quinn Quinn & PartnersTom Rand ArcTern VenturesFidel Reijerse CEO, RESCo EnergyAndré Rochette CEO, EcosystemDianne Saxe Saxe FactsCraig Scott Ecology NorthElizabeth Sheehan Climate SmartMerran Smith Clean Energy CanadaShirley Speakman Cycle CapitalChristie Stephenson Dhillon Centre UBCCoro Strandberg President, Strandberg ConsultingKatie Sullivan Managing Director, IETABruce Taylor CEO, Enviro-StewardsGeorge Tsintzouras CEO, Alert LabsWal van Lierop Chrysalix VCDavid Van Seters Sustainability VenturesDoug Webber Purpose BuildingJonathan Webster CEO, EnvAerospaceLloyd A. BryantJim BurpeeChris M Campbell PhDRichard CorleyDana DecentBrian DenneyAudrey DépaultChantale DespresRon DizyTom EwartDiane KilcoyneKaren LockridgeJennifer McLaughlinAntony MarcilDarryl NeateChad ParkKevin QuinlanDan RamesShoshanna SaxeKekinusuqs Judith SayersRon SeftelVicky SharpeSerguei TchertokKeyvan Cohanim*every claim made in this letter is backed up by fact. Full explanation of the details are available at the on-line version of this statement, whichcan be found at www.clean50.com/2019openletter