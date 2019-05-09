Plant with Forests Ontario at York Region’s Community Tree Planting Festival
Thursday, May 9th 2019 11:48:40am
East Gwillimbury, ON (May 9, 2019) - Join Forests Ontario for a fun-filled day of tree planting at the York Region Community Tree Planting Festival! Planters of all experience levels are invited to help us in creating a greener and healthier future. Local VIPs have been invited to say a few words and Forests Ontario staff will be on-hand for interview.
Since 2008, Forests Ontario’s Community Tree Plant events have brought communities together for a free day of tree planting, leading to thousands of trees taking root across the province. This weekend’s event will offer additional activities - such as face painting, crafts, and forest tours - to foster greater forest awareness and engagement. Participants will also be able to take home a tree seedling and pollinator-friendly plant!
There will be a cash barbeque on site as well as free refreshments. This event in York Region is one of a series that includes Ajax, Midland, and Windsor.
This event would not be possible without help of our local partner, York Region, and generous support from TD Friends of the Environment Foundation and Facedrive.
What: Community Tree Plant
Where: Bendor and Graves Tract
17858 McCowan Road
Town of East Gwillimbury, ON
L0G 1E0
When: May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Events are held rain or shine. Participants are asked to bring gloves, a shovel, a water bottle and a lot of energy! Forests Ontario and our partners will supply the rest - trees, forestry specialists to assist volunteers, and mulch. Appropriate outdoor clothing, sturdy shoes (steel toe if possible), a hat, sunscreen, and insect repellent are recommended. Parking and maps are available at www.forestsontario.ca. High school students are eligible to receive volunteer hours for participation.
About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada’s greatest natural resource - our forests - because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.
For more information, photos or to arrange an interview please contact:
Augusta Lipscombe
Communications & Stakeholder Relations Officer
Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada
W: 416.646.1193 ext. 235
E: alipscombe@forestsontario.ca