Bill 108 Open Letter to Minister Steven Clark

BILL 108 OPEN LETTER



31 May 2019



Honorable Minister Steven Clark

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

777 Bay Street, 17th Floor

Toronto, ON M5G 2E5





Minister Clark,



On behalf of the millions of Ontarians that we represent as municipal governments, housing advocates, and environmental leaders, we are writing to request that your government provide additional time to consider Bill 108. We are ready to work with you to ensure that the legislation’s intent of delivering more affordable housing is achieved.



We believe that our common goal of delivering suitable homes that are within the means of all families can be met without compromising the livability of our communities. Ontarians are telling us that they have significant concerns that their quality of life will be negatively impacted if the More Homes, More Choices Act proceeds as planned.



The provisions in Bill 108 would limit the ability of municipal governments to plan for, and provide amenities for the people we all serve. Our residents expect their neighbourhoods consist of more than just a grouping of homes. Parks, daycares, and recreation centres are not nice-to-haves but necessary building blocks of a thriving community.



Residents are also concerned about losing Ontario’s natural heritage if Schedules 2, 5, and 6 of the Act is passed. Bill 108 threatens conservation areas, wetlands, and the plants and animals that call them home, particularly endangered species. Ontarians value and cherish their natural areas, and will not accept losing them to sprawling subdivisions when better options are available.



Thirty days is too short a timeline for our residents to properly assess, and make meaningful contributions, to legislation that proposes significant changes to 15 separate Acts. Further, since much of Bill 108 is enabling legislation for regulations that have yet to be released, we are commenting blind in regards to critical aspects of the Act.



Our constituents expect us to take the time this issue deserves to ensure we get it right.



We therefore request that you extend the comment period from June 1st to September 1st, and release draft regulations in that period, to provide an opportunity for meaningful consultation before moving ahead with Bill 108.





Sincerely,



Municipal Representatives

Mayor Rob Burton - Oakville

Mayor Tom Mrakas - Aurora

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward - Aurora

Mayor Rick Bonnette - Halton Hills

Mayor Sandy Brown - Orangeville

Mayor John Taylor - Newmarket

Councillor Josh Matlow - Toronto

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam - Toronto

Councillor Jennifer McKelvie - Toronto

Councillor Gord Perks - Toronto

Councillor Jaye Robinson - Toronto

Councillor Paula Fletcher - Toronto

Councillor Mike Colle - Toronto

Councillor Mike Layton - Toronto

Councillor Brad Bradford - Toronto

Councillor Paul Ainslie - Toronto

Councillor Grant Peters - Orangeville

Councillor Robert Kiley - Kingston

Councillor Sean O'Meara - Oakville

Councillor Tom Adams - Oakville

Councillor Cathy Duddeck - Oakville

Councillor Phil Allt - Guelph

Councillor James Gordon - Guelph

Councillor Reid McAlpine - Markham

Councillor Karen Rea - Markham

Councillor Wendy Farrow-Reed - Halton Hills

Councillor Ted Brown - Halton Hills

Councillor Moya Johnson - Halton Hills

Councillor Jane Fogal - Halton Hills

Deputy Mayor Barry Ward - Barrie

Councillor Keenan Alwyn - Barrie

Councillor Natalie Harris - Barrie

Councillor Jim Harris - Barrie

Councillor John Gallo - Aurora

Councillor Sandra Humfryes - Aurora

Councillor Rachil Gilliand - Aurora

Councillor Harold Kim - Aurora

Councillor Michael Thompson - Aurora

Councillor Christina Bisanz - Newmarket

Councillor Martin Medeiros - Brampton

Councillor Rory - Nisan Burlington

Clare Cameron - Niagara-On-The-Lake

Deb Doherty - Collingwood

Yvonne Hamlin - Collingwood

Councillor Tony Carella - Vaughan

Councillor Alan Shefman - Vaughan

Councillor Peter Frost - Township of Archipelago



Environmental Advocates

Dianne Saxe - Former Environmental Commissioner of Ontario

Gord Miller - Former Environmental Commissioner of Ontario

David Suzuki Foundation

Earthroots

Environmental Defence

Ontario River Alliance

Animal Alliance

Born Free

Ontario Nature

Ontario Headwaters Institute

Park People

Wilderness Conservation Society

Wildlands League

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society - Ottawa Valley

Save the Oak Ridges Moraine

Wellington Water Watchers

Coyote Watch Canada

Vicki Friesen - Professor of Biology, Queen's



Housing Advocates

ACORN Canada

Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario

Akelius Tenants Network

Build a Better Bloor Dufferin

Castle Frank Road Tenants Association

Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation

Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic

Emily Paradis PhD, Housing and Homelessness -Researcher, UofT

Fairbnb

Federation of Metro Tenants Associations

Graydon Hall Tenants' Association

Kensington-Bellwoods Community Legal Services

Park Vista Tenants' Association

Sistering

St Claire's Multifaith Housing Society

Spadina Gardens Tenants' Association

Toronto - St. Paul's Tenant Associations Network

Wellesley Institute