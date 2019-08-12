Connecting Toronto Area Wood Builders with the Northern Forest
Monday, August 12th 2019 9:32:34am
Timmins, ON (August 12, 2019) - On August 15th, a group of Southern Ontario based architects, engineers, and union leaders will join representatives from Forests Ontario, local forestry companies, and northern municipalities on a tour of forestry and mill operations in Timmins, Ontario.
The tour enables individuals from across the wood-construction value chain - from forest management and extraction, to manufacturing, to design and construction - to discuss the sustainable nature of forestry operations in Ontario and wood’s standing as our only renewable building material.
The tour is co-sponsored by Forests Ontario, EACOM Timber Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials and Ontario Wood WORKS! as part of the It Takes a Forest awareness initiative. Forest industry representatives and northern community leaders will also be in attendance.
Building and design professionals from Moses Structural Engineers, Diamond Schmitt Architects, EllisDon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Moriyama & Teshima Architects, Carpenters Local 27, studioCANOO Architecture Inc., and Moote Architect have already been confirmed as attending. They will be observing sustainable forest management practices through tours of live logging operations, regenerated sites, and modern sawmills.
This tour is occurring as sustainable building is increasingly top-of-mind. From ecological, economic, structural, climate change, social, and aesthetic perspectives, it is becoming increasingly clear that building with wood is the future.
To arrange interviews/photos or to secure space on the August 15th tour please contact:
MJ Kettleborough
Communications Specialist
Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada
W: 416.646.1193 ext. 237
C: 416.997.0880
E: mkettleborough@forestsontario.ca
Additional interview opportunities will be provided between 2:30 and 4:30 at the Timmins Public Library (320 2nd Avenue, Timmins, Ontario).
About It Takes A Forest
It Takes A Forest is a collaborative led by Forests Ontario and local, like-minded individuals and organizations. It delivers fact-based information to the public about forests and forest products, and the role they play in sustaining our growing economy, mitigating climate change and creating healthy environments. Visit www.ittakesaforest.ca or follow us @ItTakesAForest
About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada’s greatest natural resource - our forests - because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.
About EACOM Timber Corporation
EACOM Timber Corporation is a major Eastern Canadian wood products company. Operations include the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of lumber and wood-based value-added products, and the management of forest resources. EACOM owns seven sawmills (five in Ontario, two in Quebec), a remanufacturing facility (Quebec), and an engineered I-joist plant (Ontario) with over 1,100 employees. The Company is committed to investing in strong assets, including healthy forests, advanced technology, and talented people. Visit our website at www.EACOM.ca and follow us on Twitter @EACOMcorp.
About Ontario Wood WORKS!
Wood WORKS! is a program of the Canadian Wood Council that supports a wood culture by providing technical support and education to the design community, connecting individuals, sharing best practices and celebrating innovative successes. The program works towards advancing the use of wood in commercial, industrial, institutional and Midrise construction.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and had revenues of US$2.1 billion in 2018. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.