East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition on their way to Ottawa to advance their case for Environmental Assessment designation
Sunday, August 18th 2019 10:22:54am
MEDIA ADVISORY - INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY
What: Northwestern Ontario community leaders with the East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition (East-West Coalition) now have a custom designed information kit (see attached) to advance the case for choosing an East-West route to access the Ring of Fire. It was designed to support outreach efforts at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in Ottawa next week, August 18-21, and the Environmental Assessment (EA) request submitted in late July.
The package includes a map of the proposed East-West route alignment, a mini-poster showing “10 reasons why the East-West road is the best” and “full text” copies of the EA designation request to Federal Minister McKenna and Provincial Minister Yurek.
The East-West Coalition submitted an EA designation request for Ring of Fire access to responsible Provincial and Federal officials on July 23, 2019 (attached).
Who: The East-West Coalition and Mayor of Sioux Lookout, Doug Lawrance and other AMO attendees are available for interviews
Other East-West Coalition attendees include: Mayor of Ignace - Don Cunningham, Mayor of Kenora - Dan Reynard, Mayor of Ear Falls - Kevin Kahoot, Mayor of Dryden - Greg Wilson, and Mayor of Red Lake - Fred Mota.
To schedule an interview, contact:
Vicki Blanchard, Economic Development Manager, The Corporation of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout
Cell 807-738-2122 or Office, 807-737-2700 ext.2228
vblanchard@siouxlookout.ca
About the East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition
It is dedicated to ensuring an East-West access route is advanced and is comprised of the Chiefs’ of the First Nation communities of Lac Seul, Cat Lake, Slate Falls, and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Mayor’s of Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls, Kenora, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Machin, Dryden, Ignace, Pickle Lake, Sioux Lookout and the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord.
About the Ring of Fire:
Located 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and 1,700 kilometres north of Toronto the Ring of Fire is the most promising Ontario mineral development opportunity. Current estimates suggest the existence of a multi-generational source for chromite production (ferrochrome/stainless steel component), as well as significant production of other strategic minerals such as nickel, copper and platinum.