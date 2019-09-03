GreenPAC announces list of 25 endorsed candidates for 2019 Federal election
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019 12:33:47pm
Toronto, September 3, 2019 -- After months of extensive research and public outreach, GreenPAC has announced its list of endorsed candidates from Canada’s four major political parties that they believe will put the environment first in Ottawa.
“We don’t look at party platforms or campaign promises. We look for individuals that have a proven track record of leading on issues like waste, land protection, energy production and climate change,” says GreenPAC’s Executive Director, Sabrina Bowman. “These 25 candidates have shown time and time again that they are committed to protecting our planet.”
GreenPAC supports endorsed candidates by encouraging environmentally-oriented Canadians to donate to or volunteer for their campaigns. In the 2015 federal election, GreenPAC endorsed 18 candidates, and 14 were elected.
“This is the most important election of our time for the environment. We are running out of time to take the bold action that’s needed to protect our planet now and for future generations. The decisions made in the next government’s mandate will have repercussions for years to come, so we encourage Canadians to take an active role in choosing the leaders that care as much about the environment as they do,” says Bowman.
In order to help Canadians find and support the candidate that shares their values, GreenPAC has created a Candidate Matching Tool. Using a few simple questions, the tool will find the candidate that matches their environmental values and aligns with them politically.
GreenPAC’s endorsed candidates are:
Will Amos, Liberal, Pontiac
Taylor Bachrach, NDP, Skeena - Bulkley Valley
Richard Cannings, NDP, South Okanagan - West Kootenay
Michael Chong, Conservative, Wellington - Halton Hills
François Choquette, NDP, Drummond
Terry Duguid, Liberal, Winnipeg South
Kirsty Duncan, Liberal, Etobicoke North
Steve Dyck, Green, Guelph
Andy Fillmore, Liberal, Halifax
Joël Godin, Conservative, Portneuf - Jacques-Cartier
Steven Guilbeault, Liberal, Laurier - Sainte-Marie
Gord Johns, NDP, Courtenay - Alberni
Anna Keenan, Green, Malpeque
Racelle Kooy, Green, Victoria
Darcie Lanthier, Green, Charlottetown
Larry Maguire, Conservative, Brandon - Souris
Elizabeth May, Green, Saanich - Gulf Islands
Dan Mazier, Conservative, Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa
Catherine McKenna, Liberal, Ottawa Centre
Gord Miller, Green, Parry Sound-Muskoka
Joyce Murray, Liberal, Vancouver Quadra
Joan Phillip, NDP, Central Okanagan - Similkameen - Nicola
Jane Philpott, Independent, Markham - Stouffville
Wayne Stetski, NDP, Kootenay - Columbia
Rudy Turtle, NDP, Kenora
In the months leading up to today’s announcement, GreenPAC sought input and recommendations from supporters, the general public, environmental organizations, corporate sustainability professionals and Canada’s four major political parties to produce a shortlist of candidates with strong environmental track records. Final recommendations were made by the GreenPAC Expert Panel, an independent group of provincial and national environmental specialists with no current party affiliations.
ABOUT GREENPAC
Launched in 2015, GreenPAC is Canada’s non-partisan non-profit organization that works to build environmental leadership in politics. GreenPAC’s other initiatives include a political internship program on Parliament Hill, as well as an effort to hold 100 non-partisan, all-candidates debates in early October. www.greenpac.ca for more information.
