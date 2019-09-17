Surfrider Foundation to release position on BC plastic waste at International Coastal Clean-up event on Kitsilano Beach
Tuesday, September 17th 2019 12:31:14pm
What: Surfrider Foundation will announce recommendations on how the Province of BC can respond to plastic waste. Surfrider will discuss the B.C. Minister of Environment’s public consultation deadline for addressing plastic pollution, Surfrider’s policy recommendations, and how BC residents can effectively participate.
When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Where: Adjacent to 1252 Arbutus Street, Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC.
Who: Lilly Woodbury, Regional Coordinator, Surfrider Foundation
Chloé Dubois, President, The Ocean Legacy Foundation
The Surfrider Foundation media conference is coincident with a public beach-cleanup (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) in aid of World Clean-Up day on Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver. The event will be co-hosted with The David Suzuki Foundation, CPAWS BC, the Vancouver Arbutus Rotary Club and Greenpeace Canada - who will be conducting a brand audit of the top polluters from the trash found on the beach.
Media Contact:
Kristina Lee
Email: communications@vancouver.surfrider.org
Phone: 778-999-8562
The Surfrider Foundation mission is the protection and enjoyment of the ocean, beaches and waves, which is enacted through a powerful activist network. We ensure clean water, healthy ocean and coastlines and accessible beaches for all to enjoy by finding lasting solutions to the threats the ocean faces.
The Ocean Legacy Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements plastic pollution emergency response programs worldwide. We combine sustainable technologies with education and skills training to convert plastic waste and plastic pollution into economic value while providing local communities with the tools they need to prevent plastic pollution and protect their local environment.