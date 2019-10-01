Logo

Canadians Say Politicians Need to Tackle Plastics Pollution

Tuesday, October 1st 2019 8:28:04am

October 1, 2019, Ottawa - Half way through the federal election, Friends of the Earth Canada has a message for Canadian politicians.  The electorate wants action to stop plastics pollution: 86% of Canadians want you to take more action on plastics as a way of reducing climate harmful greenhouse gases. And 8 out 10 Canadians will support you to ban production and use of single-use disposable plastic containers and packaging.

Friends of the Earth is releasing its new national poll with six questions on plastics pollution. Oraclepoll Research Limited conducted the 1,200 person national poll on behalf of Friends of the Earth between September 20-23 (margin of error for total N=1,200 sample is ± 2.8%, 19 times out of 20). Complete results are attached to the release - including vote intent breakout by question.

The poll findings are a powerful indicator of public anxiety about plastics pollution and public understanding that plastics pollution is part of the climate crisis.

Nine out of 10 Canadians are concerned with plastics pollution in groundwater sources and drinking water, almost nine out of 10 are concerned about plastics pollution in soil and food eaten and more than 7 out of 10 are concerned about plastics pollution’s impact on long term human health.

“These findings are a powerful signal. Public anxiety over plastics pollution has moved from the impact on ocean wildlife to how they live their daily lives - that is the impact on water, soil, food and human health” observed Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of the Earth.

Even though Canada was one of the first countries in the world to ban microbeads in a handful of consumer products, poll respondents believe it hasn’t gone far enough or fast enough. Almost 8 out of 10 respondents believe Canada should extend its microbeads ban to all plastics pollution that goes down drains and toilets, including so-called “flushable” wipes.

Oraclepoll President, Paul Seccaspina, says “Canadians know their local issues and they’ve been worried about local water for a long time. Plastics pollution is now a worrisome part of that picture.”

-30-

For more information, contact:
Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of the Earth (613) 724 8690 or Beatricefoecanada.org

Friends of the Earth Canada (www.foecanada.org) is the Canadian member of Friends of the Earth International, the world’s largest grassroots environmental network campaigning on today’s most urgent environmental and social issues.