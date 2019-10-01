Canadians Say Politicians Need to Tackle Plastics Pollution
Tuesday, October 1st 2019 8:28:04am
Friends of the Earth is releasing its new national poll with six questions on plastics pollution. Oraclepoll Research Limited conducted the 1,200 person national poll on behalf of Friends of the Earth between September 20-23 (margin of error for total N=1,200 sample is ± 2.8%, 19 times out of 20). Complete results are attached to the release - including vote intent breakout by question.
The poll findings are a powerful indicator of public anxiety about plastics pollution and public understanding that plastics pollution is part of the climate crisis.
Nine out of 10 Canadians are concerned with plastics pollution in groundwater sources and drinking water, almost nine out of 10 are concerned about plastics pollution in soil and food eaten and more than 7 out of 10 are concerned about plastics pollution’s impact on long term human health.
“These findings are a powerful signal. Public anxiety over plastics pollution has moved from the impact on ocean wildlife to how they live their daily lives - that is the impact on water, soil, food and human health” observed Beatrice Olivastri, CEO, Friends of the Earth.
Even though Canada was one of the first countries in the world to ban microbeads in a handful of consumer products, poll respondents believe it hasn’t gone far enough or fast enough. Almost 8 out of 10 respondents believe Canada should extend its microbeads ban to all plastics pollution that goes down drains and toilets, including so-called “flushable” wipes.
Oraclepoll President, Paul Seccaspina, says “Canadians know their local issues and they’ve been worried about local water for a long time. Plastics pollution is now a worrisome part of that picture.”
