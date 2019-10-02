Clean50 Summit to Host Sustainability Leaders in Toronto
Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 11:04:06am
MEDIA ADVISORY
(Toronto, October 2, 2019) - The Canada’s Clean50 List for 2020, which honours 50 individuals from every segment of Canadian life who have done the most over the past two years to advance Canada’s sustainability, will be released tomorrow at 10 AM.
120 past and incoming honourees will meet that same day for an important all-day Summit in Toronto to discuss genuine, innovative solutions to climate change. Together they will identify and explore the ways in which Canada (and they themselves) can get us on the path towards the remarkable prosperity that a low pollution / low carbon economy promises us all.
Over the course of the day, 96 of these experts from every segment of industry, business, clean tech, corporate sustainability, environmentalists, and academics will do a deep dive into the climate and environmental policies put forward by the four leading federal political parties, and analyze and grade them for their ability to make a meaningful impact on Canada’s GHG emissions. Delegates will vote on a summary statement at the conclusion of the day and the statement will be released Friday morning.
Where: Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie Street Toronto
When: October 3, 2019
10:10 AM – Summit opens
10:45-5 PM - Summit continues: multiple work table discussions
6:45-9:30 PM - Clean50 Awards Dinner, vote on statement.
Media contact: Gavin Pitchford gpitchford@deltamanagement.com 774-330-6606
This year’s award winners will receive plaques fashioned in-part from the “Maple Leaf Forever” tree, reputed to have inspired Alexander Muir to pen Canada’s unofficial anthem in 1867.
Past honourees include Premiers Kathleen Wynne of Ontario, Phillippe Couillard of Quebec and Rachel Notley of Alberta, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, and Galen G. Weston of Loblaw.
The Canada’s Clean50 award program and Summit were founded in 2011 by Delta Management Group, Canada’s leading clean tech and sustainability executive search firm and their CEO Gavin Pitchford. It was established in response to a trend the firm noted when performing executive searches on behalf of clients: While there was then a growing acknowledgement that climate change was real, and that broad solutions were needed, most were working within industry silos and not sharing information with anyone. Having identified the issue, Delta created the Clean50 award to identify leaders from every sector, and then hosted the Summit to bring those leaders together. 98% of honourees attend each year, and numerous past winners come back to continue to play a role in deliberations, learn new things, and get inspired one more time.