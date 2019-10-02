Canada’s Sustainability Leaders honoured at Clean50 Summit 9 in Toronto
Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 11:15:29pm
Toronto, October 3rd, 2019 - Today, the 2020 “Canada’s Clean50” awards will celebrate the accomplishments of 50 sustainability leaders from across Canada. The award winners were selected from a field of 700 plus nominees and competed in 16 widely different categories representing every field of endeavour in Canada. The Clean50 Awards also identifies 10 Emerging Leaders for special recognition.
The list of winners (their affiliations, locations accomplishments and related information) is available, post 9:00 a.m. on October 3rd - go to http://clean50.com.
In addition to the Awards presentation, over 120 Clean50 incoming and alumni members will gather at Wychwood Barns (601 Christie St.) in Toronto for the Clean50 Summit 9.0.
The Agenda has 30 working sessions during the day, in which different groups of Clean50 leaders will propose and discuss transformational responses to climate change Collaboration is vital if Canada is achieve net zero carbon emissions by consumers and in transportation and buildings fast enough to save humanity. 96 of the participants will also examine the climate and environment related platforms of the four main political parties, and determine their relative merit and ability to help Canada hit the targets needed to keep climate change and sea level rise to a minimum. No partisan or public sector employee will participate in any politically oriented activities.
The 2020 Clean50 champions, whether from the business, academic, clean-tech, R&D, government, or non-profit sectors have each demonstrated innovative approaches to achieving measurable success in fighting climate-change. Each has helped Canada shift towards a lower-pollution, lower-carbon economy, while building a more prosperous future.
Gavin Pitchford, the Clean50 Executive Director and CEO of Delta Management Group observed, “Every person on the Clean50 list has made substantial and significant contributions in their respective fields. Some winners are more high profile such as the team, unique in Clean50 history of 2 politicians from different parties: BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and BC Greens’ Leader, MLA and climate scientist, Dr. Andrew Weaver. The R&D leader has made international headlines in scientific circles for the groundbreaking ways they recycle Tesla batteries, while another has found unique ways to deliver reliable renewable energy to indigenous communities. One honouree uses satellites to capture the true measure of oil sands’ methane emissions. This list includes most of the Canadian leaders in sustainable finance.
Mr. Pitchford went on say, “This year’s winners includes both the man who designed what was the tallest wooden high-rise in the world, and the woman who’s sold more electric busses than anyone else in North America. It’s a varied group of exceptional leaders. Each year, selecting the Clean50 winners becomes harder. We have the luxury of considering nominations from across the country from a diverse range of backgrounds.”
The working sessions will be followed at 5:30 PM by delegates voting on the top Clean50 Project of the Year and finalizing a group statement grading the political parties’ platforms, followed by a 6:45 p.m. start for dinner and awards. Assuming the delegates arrive at a conclusion, the assessment will be released Friday morning, October 4th.
Media contact: Gavin Pitchford gpitchford@deltamanagement.com 774-330-6606
This year’s award winners will receive plaques fashioned in-part from the “Maple Leaf Forever” tree, reputed to have inspired Alexander Muir to pen Canada’s unofficial anthem in 1867.
Past honourees include Premiers Kathleen Wynne of Ontario, Phillippe Couillard of Quebec and Rachel Notley of Alberta, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, and Galen G. Weston of Loblaw.
The Canada’s Clean50 award program and Summit were founded in 2011 by Delta Management Group, Canada’s leading clean tech and sustainability executive search firm and their CEO Gavin Pitchford. It was established in response to a trend the firm noted when performing executive searches on behalf of clients: While there was then a growing acknowledgement that climate change was real, and that broad solutions were needed, most were working within industry silos and not sharing information with anyone. Having identified the issue, Delta created the Clean50 award to identify leaders from every sector, and then hosted the Summit to bring those leaders together. 98% of honourees attend each year, and numerous past winners come back to continue to play a role in deliberations, learn new things, and get inspired one more time.
Including small teams and Emerging Leaders, The Clean50 now numbers over 600 of Canada’s climate-change-fighting rock stars, and the Summit has led to numerous cross-sector and within-sector collaborations. In addition, the Honourees’ stories have inspired hundreds of Canadians to do more, and in many instances, simply copy what the Honourees had proven could be done.