-30-

- Today, the 2020 “Canada’s Clean50” awards will celebrate the accomplishments of 50 sustainability leaders from across Canada. The award winners were selected from a field of 700 plus nominees and competed in 16 widely different categories representing every field of endeavour in Canada. The Clean50 Awards also identifies 10 Emerging Leaders for special recognition.The list of winners (their affiliations, locations accomplishments and related information) is available, post 9:00 a.m. on October 3rd - go to http://clean50.com In addition to the Awards presentation, over 120 Clean50 incoming and alumni members will gather at Wychwood Barns (601 Christie St.) in Toronto for the Clean50 Summit 9.0.The Agenda has 30 working sessions during the day, in which different groups of Clean50 leaders will propose and discuss transformational responses to climate change Collaboration is vital if Canada is achieve net zero carbon emissions by consumers and in transportation and buildings fast enough to save humanity. 96 of the participants will also examine the climate and environment related platforms of the four main political parties, and determine their relative merit and ability to help Canada hit the targets needed to keep climate change and sea level rise to a minimum. No partisan or public sector employee will participate in any politically oriented activities.The 2020 Clean50 champions, whether from the business, academic, clean-tech, R&D, government, or non-profit sectors have each demonstrated innovative approaches to achieving measurable success in fighting climate-change. Each has helped Canada shift towards a lower-pollution, lower-carbon economy, while building a more prosperous future.Gavin Pitchford, the Clean50 Executive Director and CEO of Delta Management Group observed, “Every person on the Clean50 list has made substantial and significant contributions in their respective fields. Some winners are more high profile such as the team, unique in Clean50 history of 2 politicians from different parties: BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and BC Greens’ Leader, MLA and climate scientist, Dr. Andrew Weaver. The R&D leader has made international headlines in scientific circles for the groundbreaking ways they recycle Tesla batteries, while another has found unique ways to deliver reliable renewable energy to indigenous communities. One honouree uses satellites to capture the true measure of oil sands’ methane emissions. This list includes most of the Canadian leaders in sustainable finance.Mr. Pitchford went on say, “This year’s winners includes both the man who designed what was the tallest wooden high-rise in the world, and the woman who’s sold more electric busses than anyone else in North America. It’s a varied group of exceptional leaders. Each year, selecting the Clean50 winners becomes harder. We have the luxury of considering nominations from across the country from a diverse range of backgrounds.”The working sessions will be followed at 5:30 PM by delegates voting on the top Clean50 Project of the Year and finalizing a group statement grading the political parties’ platforms, followed by a 6:45 p.m. start for dinner and awards. Assuming the delegates arrive at a conclusion, the assessment will be released Friday morning, October 4th.