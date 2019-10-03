Today, All-Candidates Environment Debates no Canadian voter should miss
Thursday, October 3rd 2019 8:33:46am
(October 3, 2019) - In roughly a third of Canada’s federal ridings, a locally organized environment focused debate will be held today. Coordinated by GreenPAC under the banner of 100 Debates on the Environment, voters will hear directly from candidates invited to express their views about environmental issues.
These non-partisan debates provide a platform to allow the best environmental policy ideas to come forward and compete for voter support.
The location and contact information for each community debate can be found at www.100debates.ca/debates. You can also watch the debate online through each riding's Facebook event.
For more information or interview requests, including with local organizers, please contact: Kate Belmore, 647-457-3075, k.belmore@greenpac.ca
ABOUT GREENPAC:
Launched in 2015, GreenPAC is Canada’s non-partisan non-profit organization that works to build environmental leadership in politics. GreenPAC’s other initiatives include a political internship program on Parliament Hill, as well as a non-partisan endorsement program for aspiring political candidates with a demonstrated commitment to the environment. Visit www.greenpac.ca for more information.
ABOUT 100 DEBATES:
100 Debates is a national initiative to organize inclusive, politically neutral, and environment-focused all-candidates debates in communities across Canada. Local collaborators include national non-profits, schools, individuals, citizens' groups and businesses. Most debates are scheduled to take place on the same day, Oct 3rd, in over 100 ridings in Canada. Visit www.100debates.ca for more information.