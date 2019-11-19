Don Huff, ECO Strategy founder receives prestigious Latornell Conservation Award
Tuesday, November 19th 2019 1:12:31pm
Nov 19, 2019 (Nottawasagea, ON) - The Latornell Conservation Symposium is one of Ontario’s premier annual environmental events. The award ceremony honours individuals like Don Huff, who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the field of conservation. The winners are recognized for their innovation, leadership and dedication to the conservation field.
Don Huff’s nomination was submitted by Forests Ontario and supported by Friends of the Earth-Canada, the nominations are reviewed and evaluated by a special sub-committee of the Latornell Steering Committee.
Leadership Award presentation description of Don Huff’s’ contribution to conservation, reads as follows:
Don is an influential advocate for the environment - for over four decades his career has focused on advancing winning environmental campaigns.
He has thrived at the leading edge of conservation and environmental campaigning in both political and advocacy settings. As Ontario Nature’s Conservation Director, he worked tirelessly to establish the Bruce National Park, 155 Provincial Parks, and Untaxing Nature. He was on the Premier’s Temagami Working Group (near his home town) and led ENGO participation at the Timber Management Class EA Hearing. As a researcher at Queens Park, he wrote questions for Question Period. Don was the founding staffer of Environmental Defence.
Other contributions, include contributing to drafting a tri-nation migratory songbird treaty, undertaking Parks Canada’s Marine Park Public Consultation Program and writing the Draft Policy.
Don has been a volunteer Board member of many organizations, including: the Sierra Club, the Coalition on the Niagara Escarpment, Green Roofs for Health Cities and the Ontario Provincial Parks Board.
He has made pivotal contributions to many initiatives, including the 50 Million-Tree program, ending the original spring bear hunt, several “polluter pays” interventions by Friends of the Earth-Canada at the Supreme Court of Canada and precedent setting First Nations and wild salmon lawsuits in BC.
He is a trusted advisor, providing strategic counsel and media advice to Ontario’s Chief Energy Conservation Officer, two Environmental Commissioners and countless politicians, business leaders and ENGOs.
Additionally, he has help to shape the energy efficiency agenda, through “brand development” of energy efficient housing and conservation programs. He has deployed award-winning marketing and outreach campaigns - such as the “Save-On Energy” coupon programs. Currently, he Chair’s the Global Advisory Board for Elocity, an EV tech company.
A recent Clean50 Award recognized his work delivering 25,000 energy efficiency kits to on-reserve First Nations households and wood stove change-outs in Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities accessed by ice roads.
Don’s firm ECO Strategy started in 1997, continues to provide strategic counsel and successful campaigns. He is proud of ECO Strategy’s legacy of staff he has mentored, who continue to make contributions to conservation. He is grateful for clients who enabled him to do what he loves.
The 2019 Leadership Award Recipients include:
Don Huff - Toronto, Ontario
President, ECO Strategy
Nominated by: Forests Ontario
Bruce Mackenzie - Grimsby, Ontario
Retired, Director, Conservations Areas Operating and Customer Services, Hamilton Conservation Authority
Nominated by: Hamilton Conservation Authority
John Parrish (deceased) - Erin, Ontario
(The River Doctor)
Principal, Matrix Solutions Inc./ PARISH Geomorphic
Nominated by: Southern Ontario Stream Monitoring and Research Team
Mike Puddister - Guelph, Ontario
Retired, Deputy CAO and Director, Watershed Transformation, Credit Valley Conservation
Nominated by: Credit Valley Conservation
More on the Latornell Leadership Symposium at www.latornell.ca.
