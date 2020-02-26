50 Million Tree Program Offers Tree Planting Assistance for Northumberland County Property Owners
Wednesday, February 26th 2020 5:04:49am
Brighton, ON [February 25, 2020] - A Northumberland County tree planter says he is encouraged by the enthusiasm of local landowners to plant trees this spring through the 50 Million Tree Program (50 MTP).
"It’s remarkable how much support there is for the program," said Art Marvin, who plants trees through his partnership, Northumberland Tree Planters. "There’s been a lot of up-take for the 50 MTP and new applications from landowners."
Since 2008, close to a million trees have been planted in Northumberland County through the 50 MTP. So far, local landowners have made commitments to plant more than 100,000 trees in 2020.
Marvin also noted that the mild weather has helped with inspecting potential tree-planting sites. "We didn’t have snow cover, so we were able to look at the properties already," he said.
"Despite the number of applications, Forests Ontario is still accepting inquiries for funding to plant trees this spring," said Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and CEO of Forests Ontario. "If you have room to plant a minimum of 500 trees - which is usually less than an acre - contact us. We would be happy to discuss your options for this spring and beyond."
Marvin said that he will be planting Eastern White Pine, Red Pine, White Spruce, Tamarack, and other species in the county this year. Tree species are selected based on planting site conditions and landowner objectives.
Some landowners may also be eligible for the Managed Forest Tax Incentive Program (MFTIP), which can help reduce property taxes on forested portions of their properties by up to 75 per cent. Increasing forest cover promotes healthy natural landscapes and trees can reduce the risk of severe flooding by soaking up excess water.
Forests Ontario is the leading non-profit organization for the delivery of high-quality, large-scale tree planting. Province-wide, Forests Ontario’s 50 MTP has facilitated the planting of more than 29 million trees, yielding over 16,500 hectares of new forest; these trees sequester over 22,000 tonnes of carbon annually. The 50 MTP supports more than 300 full-time, seasonal jobs across Ontario.
The Government of Canada committed up to $15 million over four years to support the 50 MTP. Funding also comes from corporate sponsors and donors.
Landowners who want to learn more about tree planting and funding assistance through the 50 MTP, and/or tax savings through the MFTIP, are encouraged to call Forests Ontario at 1-877-646-1193 or visit www.forestsontario.ca.
About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada’s greatest natural resource - our forests - because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.
For more information, photos or to arrange an interview please contact:
MJ Kettleborough
Communications Manager
Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada
W: 416.646.1193 ext. 237
E: