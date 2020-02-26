North-western Ontario Coalition seeks support for Environmental Assessment of East-West route to the Ring of Fire
Wednesday, February 26th 2020 5:14:56am
When: Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building Room 148, Queen's Park, Toronto, ON.
Who: First Nations, Municipal and Business leaders from the region
The Media Conference attendees will travel from north-western Ontario to participate in the media event and attend the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference.
The East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition (EWRFC) seeks provincial and federal government support for an EA process focused on road access to the Ring of Fire (see orange route on attached map).
The EWRFC contends this route benefits the greatest number of Ontario communities and has the least environmental impact. The route will provide all-season road access and enhance the economic opportunities associated with the Ring of Fire (a massive deposit of chromite and other strategic minerals).
The assistance of the office of Sol Mamakwa, MPP for Kiiwetinoong is noted and appreciated.
About the East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition
It is dedicated to ensuring an East-West access route is advanced and is comprised of the Chiefs’ of the First Nation communities of Lac Seul, Cat Lake, Slate Falls, and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Mayor’s of Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls, Kenora, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Machin, Dryden, Ignace, Pickle Lake, Sioux Lookout, as well as Morgan Fuels, Perron Contracting and the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord.
About the Ring of Fire:
Located 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and 1,700 kilometres north of Toronto the Ring of Fire is considered by many to be Ontario’s most promising mineral development opportunity. Current estimates suggest the existence of a multi-generational source for chromite production (ferrochrome/stainless steel component), as well as significant production of other strategic minerals such as nickel, copper and platinum.