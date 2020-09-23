Logo

Statement by Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada responding to Federal Throne Speech

Wednesday, September 23rd 2020 8:45:23pm

Toronto, ON [September 23, 2020] - Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada applaud the Throne Speech commitment to expand tree planting in Canada with the Two Billion Tree program. Nature based solutions, such as tree planting, provide a wide range of benefits related to climate change, wildlife habitat and employment.

Forest Ontario is appreciative of the current federal funding that supported our 50 Million Tree Program through a successful tree plant, despite COVID-19 in Spring 2020. Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada has 16 years of experience building and administering Canada's largest afforestation program. The organizations have been actively sharing information and experience as the federal government builds the foundation for the 2 Billion Tree program. This commitment to tree planting and fighting climate change will benefit us all.

-30-


For more information, photos, or to arrange an interview please contact:

MJ Kettleborough
Communications Manager
Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada
W: 416.646.1193 ext. 237
C: 416.997.0880
E: mkettleborough@forestsontario.ca

About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada's greatest natural resource - our forests - because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

About Forest Recovery Canada
Forest Recovery Canada (FRC) https://www.frc-rfc.ca is the national tree-planting division of Forests Ontario, a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to forest restoration. We work with planting organizations, municipalities, First Nations, ENGOs and corporate sponsors to plant trees where they are most needed to lessen the effects of climate change. FRC uses a comprehensive approach to tree planting, ensuring the trees we plant today will thrive in tomorrow's forests.