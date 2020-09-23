Statement by Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada responding to Federal Throne Speech
Forest Ontario is appreciative of the current federal funding that supported our 50 Million Tree Program through a successful tree plant, despite COVID-19 in Spring 2020. Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada has 16 years of experience building and administering Canada's largest afforestation program. The organizations have been actively sharing information and experience as the federal government builds the foundation for the 2 Billion Tree program. This commitment to tree planting and fighting climate change will benefit us all.
About Forests Ontario
Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada's greatest natural resource - our forests - because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.
About Forest Recovery Canada
Forest Recovery Canada (FRC) https://www.frc-rfc.ca is the national tree-planting division of Forests Ontario, a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to forest restoration. We work with planting organizations, municipalities, First Nations, ENGOs and corporate sponsors to plant trees where they are most needed to lessen the effects of climate change. FRC uses a comprehensive approach to tree planting, ensuring the trees we plant today will thrive in tomorrow's forests.