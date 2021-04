- The 2021 "Canada's Clean50" list, released yesterday, celebrates the accomplishments of 50 individual sustainability leaders in 16 widely different categories and also identifies 20 Emerging Leaders and 5 Canadian business and climate heroes with Lifetime Achievement awards.To be considered, Clean50 Executive Director Gavin Pitchford explains, "All ‘Top Projects' must demonstrate the 4 "I"s: be Innovative, Informative, Imitable, and above all, be Impactful. Each of the twenty-four on our list of 2021 Clean50 Top Projects exemplifies all four characteristics"."These Projects, selected from many nominees, have achieved measurable success in fighting climate change in very different and innovative ways, while helping Canada make the necessary transition towards a lower-carbon economy, building a more prosperous future for the country.says Pitchford, who founded the Clean50 awards 10 years ago."The 2021 Projects are sometimes of significant scale, representing world or Canadian firsts", he continues. "This year they include the world's first major food company to become carbon neutral; the largest off-grid solar installation in the country, located in a remote First Nation community; the first multi-jurisdictional power purchase agreement in Canada; and the creation of a global regenerative soil conference that drew participants from 20 countries". And others are solutions to large, long standing critical problems: A First-Nation-led partnership that will connect 17 remote First Nations to the power grid - weaning all of them off diesel couldn't come a moment too soon."But they also include unique solutions to smaller problems that many organizations can learn from, and imitate: For example, a company that vacated a million square feet of executive offices and manufacturing space, had 5.8 million pounds of unwanted "stuff", and found a plethora of unique ways to repurpose 5.4 million of those pounds. A College in Alberta that put solar panels everywhere - and are now getting over 60% of their energy from the sun - saving them significant sums of money, which is being used to improve and enrich students' lives.There are two projects every transit company in North America could imitate. One taught high school students how to use a bus - and increased transit ridership phenomenally. The other connected first-mile / last-mile solutions to the transit grid, enabling riders to use their transit pass to leverage bike or car share vehicles and then leave their car at home. The pilot worked so well, 60% of those trying the program kept using it."These sometimes seemingly obvious solutions are driven by out-of-the-box thinkers - and can scale anywhere. Their potential impact is huge. And it's why we focus on amplifying the great work these organizations are doing".A record number of nominations were considered before the 2021 Honourees were selected. Pitchford, who Is also CEO of primary award sponsor Delta Management Group observed, "While the contribution of some winners are more high profile, every project on the Clean50 Top Project list released today has made substantial and significant contributions to fighting climate change".On September 30th, 2021, (assuming COVID permits), over 120 Clean50 incoming and alumni members will gather in Toronto for the Clean50 Summit 10.0. During 30 Working sessions throughout the day, 10 different groups of 12 thought leader participants will propose and discuss transformational responses to climate change. Cross-sector collaboration in the implementation of innovative solutions is vital if Canada is achieve net zero carbon emissions in transportation, from buildings and by consumers, fast enough to save humanity. The Clean50 Summit provides both the inspiration and the forum. 