FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 26, 2021Toronto: Today, a multi‐sectoral network of over 50 community foundations, insurance industry representatives, businesses, environmental groups and green infrastructure advocates launched a new initiative called. Their aim is to reduce the harm caused by urban flooding by replacing hard surfaces in cities with green roofs, rain gardens, community gardens, trees and permeable pavement (aka natural infrastructure). The remedy also addresses the economic and social damage from the pandemic."Flooding is an equity issue as is the broader devastation caused by climate change," said Sharon Avery, president and CEO, Toronto Foundation. "We believe green is gold when it comes to recovery. That's why we're so excited to partner on Unflood Ontario and promote the benefits of natural infrastructure. It's an accessible and affordable solution that also produces multiple social, economic and environmental benefits.""We know the incredible financial harm caused by flooding in cities," said Craig Stewart, VP Federal Affairs, Insurance Bureau of Canada. "We love that this initiative provides hope. After people have flood‐proofed their homes, Unflood Ontario shows how easy it is to get shovels in the ground and replace hard surfaces in cities with natural infrastructure."UnfloodOntario.ca aims to get natural infrastructure in communities across Ontario. Step 1 shows people how easy and accessible natural infrastructure is through fun videos, online resources and actions they can take. Step 2 focuses on ensuring new federal dollars for natural infrastructure go to residents and community groups who want to install natural infrastructure where they live. This approach will help create jobs and empower people to use natural infrastructure to help address the many social inequities deepened by the COVID crisis."We are happy to see the Federal Government commit to a $200 million Natural Infrastructure Fund in last week's budget. Now we want to make sure part of it is used to help community members install green roofs, rain gardens and other natural infrastructure as part of Canada's COVID recovery," said Bryan Rose, Executive Director of the Niagara Community Foundation. "Here in Niagara, we have community groups, businesses, and local governments ready to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. They just need the help from the federal government.""Too often people feel helpless when they think about flooding," said Vivian Curl, Executive Director of Durham Community Foundation. "Unflood Ontario is the perfect solution to this feeling. The videos, resources and actions are made for everyone in our community, not just engineers, and they show you how easy it is to unflood Ontario, together, naturally. We urge everyone to engage with us on social and visit UnfloodOntario.ca to learn more."Insurance Bureau of CanadaBurlington FoundationCommunity Foundation for Kingston & AreaCommunity Foundation for Lennox & AddingtonCommunity Foundations of CanadaDurham Community FoundationHamilton Community FoundationNiagara Community FoundationOakville Community FoundationSmall Change FundThe Community Foundation of MississaugaThe County FoundationToronto FoundationBurlington GreenCanadian Freshwater AllianceCity of St. CatharinesClean Air PartnershipCommunity Resilience to Extreme Weather, TorontoConservation OntarioCounty of NorthumberlandCredit Valley ConservationDavid Suzuki FoundationDurham RegionEvergreenGeospatial NiagaraGreen Communities CanadaGreen Infrastructure OntarioGreen LearningGreen Roofs for Healthy CitiesGreen VentureGreenest CityHalton Environmental NetworkIntact Centre for Climate AdaptationLandscape OntarioLocal Enhancement & Appreciation of ForestsMunicipal Natural Assets InitiativeNiagara CollegeNiagara Peninsula Conservation AuthorityOntariogreen Conservation AssociationPark PeoplePartners For ActionRain Gardens UnitedReep Green SolutionsSmart Prosperity InstituteSwim Drink FishThe Town of AjaxToronto and Region Conservation AuthorityTown of Fort ErieUpper Thames Conservation AuthorityWalker IndustriesYT FoundationFor more information, contact: Burkhard Mausberg: 416‐898‐9510, burkhard@smallchangefund.ca