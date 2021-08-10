Elocity appoints electric vehicle industry pioneer Mike Elwood as Executive Vice President to advance adoption of HIEV charging technology
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 12:54:02pm
"The convergence of the electricity, transportation and real estate sectors is generating a wide range of exciting opportunities. The successful transition to electric vehicles needs sectoral collaboration, as well as efficient and cost-effective charging infrastructure," observed Elocity CEO Sanjeev Singh. Singh went on to say, "Elocity's HIEV technology intelligently connects EV charging with electric utilities, multi-unit buildings, single-family homes and EV drivers to form a smart, collaborative EV charging ecosystem. Mike's addition to our leadership team aligns with our commitment to offer EV charger technology solutions rooted in deep industry expertise and insights."
Mike is an EV sector thought leader, well known for his pioneering work in North America including developing Canada's roadmap for EV adoption. He is equally at home in the boardroom, contributing to policy development or explaining the advantages of transport electrification and decarbonization to utilities, builders, and fleet owners. His experience is deep and practical, ten years ago Mike built and personally delivered to Canada Post their first electric mail delivery truck. Many will know Mike as the founding chair of Electric Mobility Canada, having helped shape it into the influential organization it is today.
CEO Sanjeev Singh concluded, "Mike's responsibilities align with our global HIEV technology growth strategy. He will further strengthen the support and guidance we provide to our clients and partners with measurable real-world experience."
About Elocity
Elocity is a technology company focused on the electric vehicle charging ecosystem. Elocity is headquartered in Toronto and has a global footprint with customers on four continents. Elocity is accelerating EV adoption with its innovative EV charging demand management technology HIEV. HIEV significantly reduces the cost of EV charging infrastructure by optimizing both Capex and Opex. HIEV is purpose built to provide electric utilities, businesses and buildings an open, interoperable and smart EV future. HIEV's artificial intelligence predicts, forecasts and manages EV charging demand to substantially improve power quality and reliability.
HIEV is a vendor agnostic technology which brings real-time data and smart controls in the hands of EV drivers. HIEV's blockchain based privacy preservation framework ensures data security and anonymity, significantly improving participation in EV demand management.
