Nationwide election environment debate series happening this week
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 7:14:14pm
This week on Wednesday and Thursday, community groups in many ridings across Canada will be asking candidates about the climate solutions they plan to advance in Ottawa - if you want to learn more go to 100debates.ca to find the debate location you care most about - whether it from your hometown or where you live now.
Who: Candidates in 50+ ridings. Notable participants include:
- Chrystia Freeland (LPC), University-Rosedale (ON)
- Annamie Paul (GPC), Toronto Centre (ON)
- Steven Guilbeault (LPC), Laurier Sainte-Marie (Que.)
- Dan Albas (CPC), Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola (BC)
- Jonathan Wilkinson (LPC), North Vancouver (BC)
- Avi Lewis (NDP), West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky (BC)
Debates also include candidates in some of the most highly contested ridings in Canada:
- Davenport (ON)
- Kitchener Centre (ON)
- Kootenay-Columbia (BC)
- South Okanagan-West Kootenay (BC)
- Coquitlam--Port Coquitlam (BC)
- Fredericton (NB)
- Halifax (NS)
What: Climate and environment-focused all candidates debates being held in ridings across Canada, mainly on September 8 (English language) and 9th (French language).
Where: Debate locations can be accessed at (https://www.100debates.ca/debates). Debates are mostly virtual.
When: See link for start times - most will start at 6 pm local time
During the longer 2019 federal election, GreenPAC and Québec's Équiterre coordinated 104 Debates on the Environment. Eighty-seven of the participating candidates won their seat and carried with them to the House of Commons that voters want ambitious action on climate change. It is being done again in ridings across Canada during Election 44.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
Beata Rasitsan, Senior Communications Manager (GreenPAC), 416-897-9838, b.rasitsan@greenpac.ca
ABOUT 100 DEBATES ON THE ENVIRONMENT:
100 Debates on the Environment is a project coordinated by GreenPAC for the Sustainability Network. Visit www.100debates.ca/debates for more information on the project and for a list of local debates.
ABOUT GREENPAC:
GreenPAC was launched in 2015 and is Canada's non-partisan non-profit organization that works to build environmental leadership in politics. GreenPAC's other initiatives include a political internship program on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as well as a non-partisan endorsement program for aspiring political candidates with a demonstrated commitment to the environment. 100 Debates is coordinated by GreenPAC for the Sustainability Network, a national charitable organization. Visit www.greenpac.ca for more information.