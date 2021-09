Environment & Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Montreal's Mayor Valerie Plante top list drawn from over 1,000 nominees– The sixteen individual category leaders from this year’s Canada’s Clean50 Awards list were announced today, with honourees including Cabinet Ministerand his Chief of Staff,, Mayorof, several hot lithium-focused cleantech leaders includingl of Summit Nanotech (), and the executive team from Li-Cycle, Tim Johnston, Ajay Kochhar, Kunal Phalpher, and Chris Biederman (), green bus makerof GreenPower Motors (), and laundry soap industry disruptor,, CEO and founder of Tru Earth Environmental Products ()."It's clear from the nominations we received that Canadians care very much about sustainability, climate action, and the environment" said the program's Executive Director Gavin Pitchford. "Each year we have had an increasing number of nominees, but this year we went over the top, and weighed a new record of over 1,000 individuals, drawn from every province and territory, before determining these 16 individuals to be the leaders in each of their individual categories."Amongst these remarkable honourees, Pitchford observed that the work of federal environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and his Chief of Staff Marlo Raynolds stood out. "Over the past two years, for the first time, their leadership has placed Canada on a path to actually achieve our Paris commitment and go beyond it."Pitchford cited conclusions made in a recent, independent third-party assessment of federal climate plans conducted by Clean50 Alumnus and SFU Professor Mark Jaccard. "Jaccard's analysis clearly demonstrates that the plan put forward by this team is both credible and achievable. While more needs to be done, we are on the right track to reach our increased Paris target."It is notable that several members of this year's Clean16 were aided by federal government programs investing in clean tech companies and super clusters. For instance, the Ocean Super Cluster led by Angel category honouree, based in St John's NL, pulled together over 450 collaborators and investors, and enabled over $900 million to be invested into 50 "blue tech" companies and projects across Canada over the past 3 years. Pitchford concluded, "These are the investments we need to make today, to ensure Canada nurtures future world-scale tech leaders now, and so creates the conditions needed to keep these good jobs in our country."The full list of Canada's 2022 Clean16 Honourees appear on the next page.Media Contact:Gavin Pitchford gpitchford@deltamanagement.com 416-925-2005 / 774-330-6606Richard Florizone, Ph.D.,Kendra MacDonald. FCPA, ICD.D,Deborah Byrne,Mayor Valerie Plante,(Li-Cycle Corp. Team)Tim Johnston, CFA ,, Ajay Kochhar,Kunal Phalpher,Chris Biederman,Bruce Taylor. P. Eng. FCAE,Dr. Elena Bennett,(BMO Financial Group Team, Toronto)Kelly Deeton, P.Eng.,Whitney McWade, Director,Fraser Atkinson, CPA,Mark Thompson, CFA ,Ministry of Environment & Climate Change team)Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson,(Vancouver)Marlo Raynolds,Grant Arnold,Amanda Hall, P. Geoph,Brad Liski,Susan Uthayakumar,Vinay Sharma, P.Eng., Ph.D.,The underlying purpose of the award program was to identify, recognize and - most importantly - connect sustainability leaders from across Canada. We believe a solution for climate change will take input from every sector of Canadian life, and that cross-sector collaboration will be critical to achieving any measurable success. The Summit was created to accelerate this process.All Clean50 Honourees are committed to attend the in-person Clean50 Summit 11.0 in Toronto on October 1, 2011 to tackle climate problems and identify out-of-the-box solutions, as well as find opportunities for future collaboration. With 30 Working sessions during the day, 3 different groups of 12 thought leader participants will propose and discuss transformational responses to 10 different climate change challenges. Cross-sector collaboration in the implementation of innovative solutions is vital if Canada is achieve net zero carbon emissions in transportation, from buildings and by consumers, fast enough to save humanity. The Clean50 Summit provides both the inspiration and the forum. The work sessions are capped by an awards dinner.All Summit participants will comply with Ontario's Covid regulations and will be fully vaccinated, have tested negative with a Covid PCR test in the prior 72 hours, and again passed a rapid test before entering the venue, as will 100% of venue and catering staff. Every element of the event will be conducted in the most environmentally friendly and safest possible manner.