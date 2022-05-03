Earthroots Coalition Launches Election Ads that show animals harmed by Doug Ford
May 3, 2022
Toronto: Today, the Earthroots Coalition launched a series of 5 election ads urging Ontarians to "vote for those who can't" and vote against Doug Ford in the upcoming provincial election.
Each ad features a picture of an animal holding a sign about Doug Ford and what he is doing to them.
"Too much is at stake to stay silent," said Franz Hartmann, Earthroots Coalition Executive Director. "People need to know that Doug Ford and his government are doing irreparable harm to Ontario's wilderness, wildlife and wetlands."
The Coalition also launched a new website, earthroots.ca, where people can copy and share the ads on social media and take steps to end Doug Ford's assault on wild areas from GTA wetlands to northern old growth forests by voting him out on June 2nd.
"As a general rule, we avoid any sort of partisan activities since our supporters are from across the political spectrum," noted Hartmann. "But this time, we have decided to explicitly ask the public to not support Doug Ford or his candidates on June 2nd. We urge everyone who values nature to vote in a new government at Queen's Park this June."
For more information, contact: Franz Hartmann, 416-606-8881.